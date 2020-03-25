Markets
Winnebago Industries Q2 Adj. Profit Rises; Organic Revenue Growth At 13%

(RTTNews) - Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) reported that its second-quarter consolidated adjusted earnings per share increased 9.8% to $0.67, excluding inventory step-up and the non-cash portion of interest expense, totaling $0.16 per share, after tax. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.67, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased 31.7% to $45.4 million.

Second-quarter revenues increased 44.9% to $626.8 million from prior year. Revenues excluding Newmar increased 12.9% to $488.4 million. Analysts expected revenue of $613.97 million for the quarter.

