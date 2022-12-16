Markets
Winnebago Industries Q1 Profit Down, Yet Beats Estimates

December 16, 2022 — 07:59 am EST

(RTTNews) - Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Friday announced a decline in first-quarter earnings to $60.2 million or $1.73 per share from $99.6 million or $2.90 per share last year. On an adjusted basis earnings were $2.07 per share. On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.78 per share. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Net revenues for the quarter was $952.2 million, down from $1.55 billion last year. Analysts were looking for $857.31 million.

