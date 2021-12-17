Winnebago Industries Q1 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) reported first-quarter adjusted profit per share of $3.51 compared to $1.78, prior year. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.25, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net profit was $99.6 million or $2.90 per share compared to $57.4 million or $1.70 per share, last year. Revenue increased to $1.2 billion from $0.8 billion, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $1.01 billion in revenue. Revenues excluding the recently acquired Barletta business were $1.1 billion, an organic growth rate of 37.5% driven by continued strong consumer demand and pricing increases.

Shares of Winnebago Industries were up 5% in pre-market trade on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.