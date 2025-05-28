Winnebago Industries to Present at Baird's 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Winnebago Industries executives will discuss company performance and insights at the Baird’s Global Conference on June 5, 2025.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. announced that CEO Michael Happe and VP Ray Posadas will engage with investors at Baird's 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City on June 5, 2025, at 1:25 p.m. ET. The event will include a fireside chat led by analysts and will be accessible via a live webcast on the company's investor relations website, with a recording available for 90 days. Winnebago Industries is recognized as a major North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products, operating under several brand names and focusing on sustainable innovation.

Winnebago Industries is actively engaging with investors and analysts, which demonstrates a commitment to transparency and open communication.

The participation in the Baird’s 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference indicates the company’s efforts to enhance its visibility in the market and attract potential investors.

The live webcast and subsequent archiving of the presentation for 90 days provide accessibility for a wider audience, showcasing Winnebago's openness and willingness to share information with stakeholders.

Winnebago's focus on sustainable innovation and vertical integration highlights its commitment to industry leadership and the potential for long-term growth in the outdoor recreation market.

None

When and where is Winnebago Industries' upcoming investor event?

The event is on June 5, 2025, at 1:25 p.m. ET in New York City.

Who will represent Winnebago Industries at the investor conference?

President and CEO Michael Happe, along with VP Ray Posadas, will represent the company.

How can I access the live webcast of the presentation?

The live webcast will be available on Winnebago Industries’ investor relations website at http://investor.wgo.net.

How long will the webcast be available for replay?

The event will be archived and available for replay for 90 days.

What products does Winnebago Industries manufacture?

Winnebago manufactures motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheels, powerboats, and more for outdoor recreation.

$WGO Insider Trading Activity

$WGO insiders have traded $WGO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID W MILES purchased 4,341 shares for an estimated $150,545

KEVIN E. BRYANT purchased 4,200 shares for an estimated $143,304

JACQUELINE D. WOODS sold 1,503 shares for an estimated $66,612

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $WGO stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WGO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WGO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $38.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $56.0 on 01/07/2025

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreation products, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe and Vice President, Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, Ray Posadas will meet with investors and participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at Baird’s 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City. The event will take place on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 1:25 p.m. ET.





A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Winnebago Industries’ investor relations website at



http://investor.wgo.net



. The event will be archived and available for replay for 90 days.









About Winnebago Industries









Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit



http://investor.wgo.net









Contacts







Investors: Ray Posadas





ir@winnebagoind.com





Media: Dan Sullivan





media@winnebagoind.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.