Winnebago Industries' (NYSE:WGO) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Winnebago Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:WGO) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 28th of September to $0.27, with investors receiving 50% more than last year's $0.18. This takes the annual payment to 1.2% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Winnebago Industries' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Winnebago Industries' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 28.8% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 9.8%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis. NYSE:WGO Historic Dividend August 27th 2022

Winnebago Industries Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.36 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.72. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.1% over that duration. Winnebago Industries has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Winnebago Industries has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 44% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Winnebago Industries' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Winnebago Industries that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

