Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.27

Winnebago Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:WGO) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.27 on 28th of September. The payment will take the dividend yield to 1.8%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Winnebago Industries' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Winnebago Industries was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 28.8%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 9.8%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future. NYSE:WGO Historic Dividend September 10th 2022

Winnebago Industries Is Still Building Its Track Record

Winnebago Industries' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.36 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.08. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 15% per annum over that time. Winnebago Industries has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Winnebago Industries has been growing its earnings per share at 44% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Winnebago Industries' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Winnebago Industries is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Winnebago Industries (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about. Is Winnebago Industries not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

