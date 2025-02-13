Winnebago Industries' Marine Brands Receive 2024 Customer Satisfaction Awards from NMMA at Miami Boat Show

Winnebago Industries' marine brands, Barletta and Chris-Craft, received 2024 CSI Awards for customer satisfaction at the Miami Boat Show.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor recreation product manufacturer, announced today that the company’s marine brands, Barletta Pontoon Boats and Chris-Craft, have been recognized with 2024 Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards by The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) at the 2025 Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show®.





The Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Awards are presented to manufacturers and dealers who are rated highest in overall satisfaction. These ratings are based on all data collected from customer surveys and is used to help improve the quality of products, develop support programs, track trends, and monitor and advance customer satisfaction efforts.





“We are honored to be recognized by NMMA for achieving and maintaining the highest level of customer satisfaction for 17 years in a row,” said Stephen Heese, president, Chris-Craft. “We take great pride in the craftsmanship and innovation that goes into every one of our boats, and this results in an exceptional ownership experience for our customers.”





The Marine Industry CSI Program currently surveys more than 175,000 new boat owners annually from the participating manufacturers. The CSI Awards program aims to improve the overall customer experience and support long-term growth opportunities for the industry. An independently measured standard of excellence of 90 percent or higher in customer satisfaction over the past program year was achieved for each award segment.





“The NMMA’s CSI Awards are universally recognized as the standard for customer satisfaction within the marine industry,” said Jeff Haradine, president of Barletta Boats. “We are honored to be recognized for the sixth year in a row. This award is a testament to our employees who take great pride in crafting high-quality pontoon boats.”





In addition, Chris-Craft’s



recently announced Sportster 28



model received an Innovation Award honorable mention in the bowrider category. The Innovation Awards program presented at the Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show® honors manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, innovative products for the boating industry to market.





“Relentless excellence and exceptional experience are two of Winnebago Industries guiding principles,” said Heese. These awards from NMMA are a reflection of our commitment to bring those principles to life every day in our work and in our products. Customer satisfaction is team sport and this wouldn’t be possible without our incredibly passionate team and dealer network across the country.”









About Winnebago Industries









Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit



http://investor.wgo.net



.









About Chris-Craft









Chris-Craft, America's boatbuilder Since 1874, leads the industry in craftsmanship and quality which represents the company's enduring devotion to its proud past. Chris-Craft is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida and has developed the following sterndrive and outboard power boat models for the 2023 Collection: The Launch, Launch GT, Calypso and the Catalina; which range in length from 24 to 35 feet. For more information, please visit:





www.chriscraft.com





. Chris-Craft is a fully owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a 65-year-old manufacturer of innovative outdoor lifestyle products.









About Barletta Boats









Barletta Boats is a premium marine manufacturer founded in 2017 with a focus on high-quality, innovative products, unrivaled customer experience and strong dealer relationships. Headquartered in Bristol, Ind., Barletta Boats is the fastest-growing company in the pontoon segment with an expansive network of dealer partners across the United States and Canada. The Barletta Boat lineup includes the Reserve, Lusso, Corsa, Cabrio, and Aria series. Visit



www.barlettapontoonboats.com



for more information. Barletta Pontoon Boats is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a manufacturer of premium outdoor lifestyle products. For more information visit



www.winnebagoind.com



.





Media Contact: Daniel Sullivan



media@winnebagoind.com





