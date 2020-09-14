Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $52.25, the dividend yield is .92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WGO was $52.25, representing a -28.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.65 and a 208.44% increase over the 52 week low of $16.94.

WGO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). WGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.59. Zacks Investment Research reports WGO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -40.41%, compared to an industry average of -29.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WGO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WGO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WGO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG)

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RZG with an increase of 34.89% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WGO at 1.44%.

