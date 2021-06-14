Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WGO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $67.29, the dividend yield is .71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WGO was $67.29, representing a -23.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.53 and a 51.79% increase over the 52 week low of $44.33.

WGO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as NVR, Inc. (NVR) and Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL). WGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.62. Zacks Investment Research reports WGO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 182.5%, compared to an industry average of 34%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WGO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

