Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 12, 2021

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WGO was $61.6, representing a -15.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.65 and a 263.64% increase over the 52 week low of $16.94.

WGO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). WGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.09. Zacks Investment Research reports WGO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 129.35%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WGO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

