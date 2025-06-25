Winnebago Industries Inc. Reports Decline In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $17.6 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $29.0 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to $775.1 million from $786.0 million last year.

Winnebago Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.6 Mln. vs. $29.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue: $775.1 Mln vs. $786.0 Mln last year.

