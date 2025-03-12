Winnebago Industries, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on March 27, 2025

Winnebago Industries will announce its Q2 fiscal 2025 results on March 27, 2025, via a conference call.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. will release its second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on March 27, 2025. A conference call will take place at 9:00 a.m. CT, featuring President and CEO Michael Happe and CFO Bryan Hughes, which can be accessed via the company's website. The event will also be archived for replay for one year. Winnebago is a prominent North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products, producing a range of vehicles and boats under several brand names, and operates multiple facilities across the U.S. Its stock is traded on the NYSE under the symbol WGO.

Potential Positives

The upcoming conference call will provide investors and analysts with insight into the company's financial performance, enhancing transparency and engagement.

Winnebago Industries is showcasing its commitment to sustainable innovation and vertical integration, potentially appealing to environmentally-conscious consumers and investors.

The availability of a replay for the conference call indicates the company's dedication to accessibility in communicating important information to stakeholders.

Winnebago's strong brand presence in the outdoor recreation market positions it well for growth opportunities in leisure travel and outdoor activities.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What date will Winnebago Industries release its Q2 financial results?

Winnebago Industries will release its second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on March 27, 2025.

Who will host the conference call for the financial results?

The conference call will be hosted by Michael Happe, President and CEO, and Bryan Hughes, Senior Vice President and CFO.

How can I access the conference call?

You can listen to the conference call via the “Investors” section of the Winnebago website at www.winnebagoind.com/investors.

Will the conference call be available for replay?

Yes, the event will be archived and available for replay for up to one year.

What brands does Winnebago Industries manufacture?

Winnebago Industries manufactures products under Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar, and Barletta brands.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WGO Insider Trading Activity

$WGO insiders have traded $WGO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRET A WOODSON (SVP-HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 12,187 shares for an estimated $690,271

MICHAEL J HAPPE (PRESIDENT & CEO) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $138,800

WILLIAM C. FISHER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $109,620

JACQUELINE D. WOODS sold 1,503 shares for an estimated $66,612

$WGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $WGO stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreation products, plans to issue its second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, March 27, 2025. At 9:00 a.m. CT, the Company will conduct a conference call hosted by Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Hughes, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.





You are invited to listen to the call via the “Investors” section of the Company's website,



www.winnebagoind.com/investors



. The event will be archived and available for replay for up to one year. To access the replay, click on



https://winnebago.gcs-web.com/event-calendar



About Winnebago Industries









Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material visit



http://investor.wgo.net



Contacts







Investors: Ray Posadas







ir@winnebagoind.com







Media: Dan Sullivan







media@winnebagoind.com





