WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES Earnings Preview: Recent $WGO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES ($WGO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $628,192,033 and earnings of $0.18 per share.

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $WGO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRET A WOODSON (SVP-HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 12,187 shares for an estimated $690,271

MICHAEL J HAPPE (PRESIDENT & CEO) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $138,800

WILLIAM C. FISHER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $109,620

JACQUELINE D. WOODS sold 1,503 shares for an estimated $66,612

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WGO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Northcoast Research issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WGO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $WGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $56.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Brandon Rolle from Northcoast Research set a target price of $175.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Gerrick Johnson from BMO Capital set a target price of $70.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $64.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Garrett Nelson from CFRA set a target price of $50.0 on 10/23/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

