Winnebago Industries Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WGO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.03, changing hands as low as $71.26 per share. Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WGO's low point in its 52 week range is $61.13 per share, with $87.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.12.

