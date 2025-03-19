Winnebago Industries Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.34 per Share

Winnebago Industries declares a $0.34 quarterly dividend, continuing its steady payout to shareholders for 43 quarters.

Quiver AI Summary

Winnebago Industries, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, which will be payable on April 30, 2025, to stockholders of record by April 16, 2025. CEO Michael Happe emphasized the company's commitment to delivering consistent shareholder returns through a balanced capital allocation strategy, while also focusing on growth and enhancing their portfolio of premium brands. This marks the 43rd consecutive quarter that Winnebago has paid a cash dividend. The company, known for its outdoor recreation products under various brands, is focused on sustainable innovation and operates multiple facilities across the U.S. Its stock is traded on the NYSE under the symbol WGO.

Potential Positives

The company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

This marks the 43rd consecutive quarter of dividend payments, indicating a long-standing practice of rewarding investors and financial stability.

The statement emphasizes a balanced capital allocation strategy focused on growth and value enhancement, reinforcing investor confidence in the company's leadership and strategic direction.

Winnebago Industries is recognized as a leading manufacturer in the outdoor recreation sector, which positions the company favorably within a growing market niche.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a cash dividend may indicate a lack of reinvestment in growth opportunities, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's future growth potential.



While Winnebago has maintained a consistent dividend payout for 43 quarters, the potential for future economic downturns could threaten this stability and, therefore, investor confidence.



The press release does not provide any mention of recent sales performance, market challenges, or competitive pressures, which may lead to speculation about the company's current financial health.

FAQ

What is the dividend announced by Winnebago Industries?

Winnebago Industries announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share payable on April 30, 2025.

When is the dividend payment date for Winnebago stockholders?

The dividend payment date is April 30, 2025, for stockholders of record on April 16, 2025.

How many consecutive quarters has Winnebago paid dividends?

Winnebago has paid dividends for the last 43 consecutive quarters.

Who is the CEO of Winnebago Industries?

The CEO of Winnebago Industries is Michael Happe.

Where can I find Winnebago Industries' investor relations material?

You can access Winnebago Industries' investor relations material at www.winnebagoind.com/investors.

$WGO Insider Trading Activity

$WGO insiders have traded $WGO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRET A WOODSON (SVP-HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 12,187 shares for an estimated $690,271

MICHAEL J HAPPE (PRESIDENT & CEO) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $138,800

WILLIAM C. FISHER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $109,620

JACQUELINE D. WOODS sold 1,503 shares for an estimated $66,612

$WGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $WGO stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WGO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WGO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Northcoast Research issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

$WGO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WGO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $WGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $56.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Brandon Rolle from Northcoast Research set a target price of $175.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Gerrick Johnson from BMO Capital set a target price of $70.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $64.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Garrett Nelson from CFRA set a target price of $50.0 on 10/23/2024

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that the company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share payable on April 30, 2025, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2025.





“Our diverse yet balanced capital allocation strategy allows us to prioritize consistent returns to our shareholders through dividend payments,” said Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries’ president and chief executive officer. “Through financial discipline and focused growth initiatives, we continue to strengthen our portfolio of premium brands and enhance shareholder value while solidifying our industry leadership position.”





With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 43 quarters.









About Winnebago Industries









Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material visit





www.winnebagoind.com/investors





.







