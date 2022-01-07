Winnebago Industries About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (WGO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/11/22, Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable on 1/26/22. As a percentage of WGO's recent stock price of $77.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WGO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.92% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WGO's low point in its 52 week range is $60.80 per share, with $87.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.05.

In Friday trading, Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.9% on the day.

