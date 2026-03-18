Winnebago Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Winnebago Industries WGO is set to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 25, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 27 cents per share and $625.03 million, respectively.

The consensus mark for second-quarter earnings per share has declined 7 cents in the past 90 days. The estimate for the bottom line implies 42.1% growth from the year-ago levels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 0.8%.

Winnebago reported adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Nov. 29, 2025), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents. WGO incurred a loss of 3 cents in the year-ago period. It reported revenues of $703 million for the fiscal first quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $631 million. The top line increased 12.3% year over year.

Winnebago's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, delivering an average surprise of 60.4%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Winnebago Industries, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Shape WGO’s Q2 Results

Winnebago's strategic acquisitions have strengthened its business portfolio. The Grand Design acquisition has solidified its towable RV offerings, while the Newmar purchase has enhanced the high-end motorized product lineup. Entry into the marine segment through the Chris-Craft buyout has broadened Winnebago's market reach. The Barletta acquisition has further strengthened Winnebago's position in the marine market, augmenting its network, portfolio and revenues.

The company is expected to have reported a slight uptick in second-quarter sales compared with the corresponding quarter of last year, supported mainly by gains in the Motorhome segment. Accordingly, it has revised its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook upward and now projects consolidated net revenues of $2.8-$3 billion compared to its previous forecast of $2.75-$2.95 billion.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues from the Towable RV segment are expected to be $304.3 million, implying an increase of 5.6% year over year. We expect revenues from the Marine segment to be $103.1 million, representing a rise of 26.2% year over year. Anticipated growth in sales is likely to have boosted WGO performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Winnebago’s warranty expense in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 rose 40 basis points from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 to 3.6% of net revenues. This trend is likely to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter amid the company’s commitment to maintaining product quality and customer service, impacting margins.

What Does Our Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Winnebago this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Winnebago has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the most accurate estimate is pegged in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Winnebago currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earning Releases From Auto Space

THOR Industries, Inc. THO reported the second quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Jan. 31) results on March 3. It reported earnings of 4 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company posted a loss of 1 cent. THOR registered revenues of $2.13 billion for the fiscal second quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98 billion. The top line increased 5.3% year over year.

As of Jan. 31, 2026, THOR had cash and cash equivalents of $242.2 million and long-term debt of $877.7 million. THOR expects its fiscal 2026 consolidated net sales to be in the range of $9-$9.5 billion compared with $9.58 billion in fiscal 2025. EPS is expected to be in the range of $3.75-$4.25 compared with $4.84 in fiscal 2025.

AutoZone, Inc. AZO reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Feb. 14, 2026) results on March 3. It posted earnings of $27.63 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27.1. The company posted earnings of $28.29 per share in the year-ago quarter. Net sales rose 8.2% year over year to $4.27 billion but slightly missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.31 billion.

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Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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