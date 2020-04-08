Winnebago Aims to Resume RV Production as Early as April 13

Recreational vehicle production is set for a quick rebound following the recent COVID-19 related manufacturing pause. Winnebago (NYSE: WGO), the industry's leading company, said on Wednesday that it has preliminary plans to restart its entire line starting the week of April 13.

The first division to resume production will be Chris-Craft, the boating brand Winnebago acquired last year. From there, executives plan to restart production in the Newmar, Grand Design, and Winnebago motorhome brands around May 4. Its towable lineup will likely be the last to resume, during the week of May 18.

Image source: Getty Images.

The company suspended all production in the last week of March in response to collapsing demand from its dealership network.

Executives said in a press release that the restart plans are subject to change due to the fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the relevant guidance from federal and state governments. "The company will continue to evaluate the operating environment and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization," executives said.

In the meantime, Winnebago is executing layoffs, furloughs, and other cost cuts with an eye toward preserving capital through this period of reduced RV demand.

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.