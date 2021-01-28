US Markets
SEGR

Winn-Dixie operator Southeastern Grocers pulls IPO -source

Contributors
Joshua Franklin Reuters
Chibuike Oguh Reuters
Published

Southeastern Grocers Inc, the operator of U.S. supermarket chains Winn-Dixie and Harveys, decided on Thursday to cancel its initial public offering due to a lack of demand at the price range the company was targeting, a person familiar with the matter said.

By Joshua Franklin and Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Southeastern Grocers Inc SEGR.N, the operator of U.S. supermarket chains Winn-Dixie and Harveys, decided on Thursday to cancel its initial public offering due to a lack of demand at the price range the company was targeting, a person familiar with the matter said.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers had aimed to sell 8.9 million shares on Thursday at a target price range of $14-$16 per share, raising up to $142.4 million for the company.

Southeastern Grocers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The source requested anonymity as the decision was not yet public.

It is the second time Southeastern Grocers has pulled a planned IPO after it made the same decision in 2014.

Southeastern Grocers was formed in 2012 by private equity firm Lone Star Funds to house the Winn-Dixie and BI-LO grocery store brands. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2018, hit by competition from bigger retailers.

Southeastern Grocers and many other grocery corporations have seen a surge in demand from customers buying household items while under COVID-19 restrictions. The company said it generated $7.4 billion of net sales for the 40 weeks ended in September last year, up 16.6% from the previous year. Its net income rose to $235 million from a net loss of $93.7 million.

Nevertheless, grocery chains have faced a lukewarm reception from investors.

Rival U.S. supermarket operator Albertsons Companies Inc ACI.N in June completed a long-awaited IPO but sold fewer shares than planned and at a price that was below its target range.

Shares in Kroger Co KR.N are flat compared to their price six months ago compared to a 17.7% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 Index .SPX over the same period.

Southeastern Grocers operates 419 stores across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its other brands include Harveys and Fresco y Más.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Miami and Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)

((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6356; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SEGR ACI KR SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular