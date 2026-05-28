Winmill Loads Up Qualys, Inc. Stock With 88,000 Shares in A New Position

Key Points

Acquired 88,641 Qualys shares; estimated transaction value of $9.82 million (based on mean unadjusted close for the quarter).

Quarter-end position value rose by $7.79 million, reflecting both share accumulation and stock price movements.

Transaction represented a 2.83% increase in 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade, Winmill & Co. Inc. held 88,641 shares valued at $7.79 million

The Qualys stake constitutes 2.25% of the fund’s 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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WINMILL & CO. INC initiated a new position in Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the first quarter.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 14, 2026, Winmill & Co. Inc. reported a new stake in Qualys, purchasing 88,641 shares. The estimated value of the trade was $9.82 million based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the first quarter. The fund ended the quarter with a Qualys position valued at $7.79 million.

What else to know

This new position makes up 2.2464% of Winmill’s 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing include: NASDAQ:GOOGL: $31.25 million (9.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:STLD: $30.22 million (8.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:LRCX: $23.29 million (6.7% of AUM) NYSE:IAG: $22.40 million (6.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:IBKR: $21.95 million (6.3% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, Qualys shares were priced at $86.50, down 36.75% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 63.21 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-13) $86.50 Market Capitalization $3.05 billion Revenue (TTM) $684.86 million Net Income (TTM) $201.43 million

Company Snapshot

Qualys offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions, including vulnerability management, endpoint detection and response, threat protection, and web application security.

The company operates a subscription-based SaaS model, generating revenue primarily from recurring fees for access to its cloud platform and integrated security applications.

Qualys serves enterprises, government agencies, and small to medium-sized businesses across sectors such as technology, financial services, healthcare, and retail.

Qualys, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, supporting organizations in identifying, managing, and remediating IT vulnerabilities. The company's scalable platform and integrated applications enable clients to address evolving cybersecurity challenges efficiently. With a strong presence across multiple industries and a focus on recurring revenue, Qualys maintains a competitive edge through continuous innovation and comprehensive service offerings.

What this transaction means for investors

Although stock sales can leave investors wondering why a fund made such a move, there is only one likely reason a fund buys a stock. Hence, one can assume that Winmill’s purchase of Qualys stock is a bullish sign.

This makes sense as the boom in AI has renewed interest in cybersecurity stocks like Qualys to a significant degree.

Admittedly, Qualys sold off significantly in Q1 after an earnings release that showed slowing revenue growth and rising operating expenses. While those are challenges, it is possible that Winmill saw an opportunity with the stock’s P/E ratio falling to 15, a level not often seen in cloud stocks today.

Also, despite a seemingly low 2.8% stake in Qualys, it is significant considering that Winmill reported 60 holdings during the quarter. With the purchase, Qualys is now the fund’s 15th largest position.

Finally, Winmill’s large positions in Alphabet and Lam Research show a large tech presence. That could bode well for the Qualys position over time, assuming the company can again win favor with Wall Street.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Interactive Brokers Group, and Lam Research. The Motley Fool recommends Steel Dynamics and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $43.75 calls on Interactive Brokers Group and short January 2027 $46.25 calls on Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.