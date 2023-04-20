Winmark (WINA) Declares $0.80 Dividend

Winmark said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share ($3.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $333.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.46%, the lowest has been 0.31%, and the highest has been 5.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.50 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Winmark. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WINA is 0.11%, a decrease of 12.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 2,522K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Swiss National Bank holds 7K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 76.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WINA by 405.84% over the last quarter.

GSSC - Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WINA by 13.40% over the last quarter.

SWSSX - Schwab Small-Cap Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WINA by 5.86% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 9K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WINA by 98,473.24% over the last quarter.

Winmark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Winmark Corporation is an American franchisor of five retail businesses that specialize in buying and selling used goods. The company is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

