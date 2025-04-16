WINMARK Earnings Results: $WINA Reports Quarterly Earnings

WINMARK ($WINA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported earnings of $2.71 per share, missing estimates of $2.79 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $21,920,000, beating estimates of $21,328,200 by $591,800.

WINMARK Insider Trading Activity

WINMARK insiders have traded $WINA stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WINA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT D HEFFES (CHAIR AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 8,997 shares for an estimated $3,566,072 .

. RONALD G OLSON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,400 shares for an estimated $2,669,675 .

. LAWRENCE A BARBETTA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,021 shares for an estimated $1,285,397 .

. ANTHONY D ISHAUG (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $918,219 .

. RENAE M. GAUDETTE (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $570,165

WINMARK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of WINMARK stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

