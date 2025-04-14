Stocks
WINMARK Earnings Preview: Recent $WINA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 14, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

WINMARK ($WINA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $21,328,200 and earnings of $2.79 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WINA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

WINMARK Insider Trading Activity

WINMARK insiders have traded $WINA stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WINA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BRETT D HEFFES (CHAIR AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 8,997 shares for an estimated $3,566,072.
  • RONALD G OLSON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,400 shares for an estimated $2,669,675.
  • LAWRENCE A BARBETTA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,021 shares for an estimated $1,285,397.
  • ANTHONY D ISHAUG (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $918,219.
  • RENAE M. GAUDETTE (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $570,165

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

WINMARK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of WINMARK stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

