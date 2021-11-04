Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$7.95 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Winmark's shares on or after the 9th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$7.95 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$9.30 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Winmark stock has a trailing yield of around 3.7% on the current share price of $248.98. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Winmark's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Winmark is paying out just 14% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Winmark generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 11% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Winmark's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:WINA Historic Dividend November 4th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Winmark's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Winmark has delivered 61% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is Winmark worth buying for its dividend? Winmark has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Winmark, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. We've identified 3 warning signs with Winmark (at least 1 which is potentially serious), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

