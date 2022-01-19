Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) insiders who sold US$6.5m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$795m

By selling US$6.5m worth of Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) stock at an average sell price of US$240 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market worth decreased by US$55m over the past week after the stock price dropped 6.4%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Winmark Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Lawrence Barbetta, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$275 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$219). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Winmark didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:WINA Insider Trading Volume January 19th 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Winmark Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Winmark. In total, insiders sold US$4.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Winmark

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Winmark insiders own about US$149m worth of shares (which is 19% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Winmark Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Winmark makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Winmark (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.