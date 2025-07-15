Winmark Corporation Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Winmark Corporation (WINA) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $10.60 million, or $2.89 per share. This compares with $10.43 million, or $2.85 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $20.42 million from $20.12 million last year.

Winmark Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.60 Mln. vs. $10.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.89 vs. $2.85 last year. -Revenue: $20.42 Mln vs. $20.12 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.