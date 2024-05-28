Winkworth Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

M Winkworth (GB:WINK) has released an update.

M Winkworth Plc, a leading London franchisor of residential real estate agencies, has announced that all resolutions proposed at its annual general meeting have been approved by shareholders. The company, known for its franchise model that supports real estate professionals with a well-established brand, continues to maintain a strong position in the mid to upper sales and lettings markets.

