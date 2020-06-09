Winklevoss Twins to Help Produce ‘Bitcoin Billionaires’ Book for Film
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss will help produce a film based on the best-selling book that featured their entrance into the world of bitcoin.
As reported by Deadline on Monday, the twins will work with Stampede Ventures to turn âBitcoin Billionairesâ by Ben Mezrich into a movie. Stampede is an entity created by Greg Silverman, formerly Warner Bros.â president of production, to fund blockbuster entertainment.
âBitcoin Billionairesâ is a non-fiction book that tells the tale of how, amid their struggles after their famous court battle with Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook, the Winklevoss brothers happened across cryptocurrency and decided to make a big bet on the youthful technology.
Cameron and Tyler previously worked with Mezrich on âThe Accidental Billionaires,â the book that became the Oscar-winning film âThe Social Network.â
Silverman told Deadline that after reading âBitcoin Billionaires,â it was evident âthat Cameron and Tylerâs remarkable redemption story, coupled with Benâs masterful writing, would lend itself to a one-of-a-kind movie.â He further described the upcoming movie as ââRocky IIâ meets âWall Street.ââ
Talking of Mezrich, the twins said, âBen immediately understood the promise of cryptocurrency and was serious about telling its story to the world.â
Since their early days in crypto, Cameron and Tyler have gone on to launch a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, Gemini, and a stablecoin called the Gemini dollar (GUSD). The brothers were among the first to have become billionaires through investing in bitcoin.
