Winklevoss Twins, DJ Alesso Back Crypto Collectible Artworks up for Charity Auction

Ethernity, a new non-fungible token (NFT) art project, is set to auction off digital artworks featuring and backed by public figures including the Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

According to an announcement Wednesday, the digital artworks are represented by NFTs (also termed crypto collectibles) and created by in-house artists from across the globe. The project said it’s talking to artists like Mad Dog Jones and motion graphic designer Esteban Diacono about possible collaborations ahead.

The NFTs, which include one-of-a-kind trading cards and 3D abstract art, will also feature public figures such as Philadelphia 76ers-owner Michael Rubin, Swedish DJ Alesso, soccer star Christian Vieri, among others.

A portion of all funds raised through the sale of the NFT initiative will go towards a charity of the public figure’s choice. This can range from 5%–95% depending on the donation agreed between celebrity and artist, Ethernity told CoinDesk. These details will be announced with every NFT “drop,” the firm said.

Founded by early bitcoin investor Nick Rose Ntertsas, Ethernity said it now has 75 celebrity-backed artworks already authenticated on the blockchain and plans to reach 200 in circulation this year.

The first auction should be held in coming weeks, with more to be held on an ongoing weekly basis, the project said.

