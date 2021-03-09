Cryptocurrencies

Winklevoss-Owned Gemini Sponsors 2021 Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race

Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss twins, will be sponsoring the 2021 Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge Universities.

  • The crypto exchange and custodian, has been named Principal Partner for the race taking place on the River Great Ouse at Ely on April 4.
  • COVID-19 restrictions have forced the event to move away from the River Thames for the first time since 1944.
  • The 192-year-old event is one of the world’s most famous amateur sporting occasions, with 2021 marking its 166th men’s race and 75th women’s race.
  • The Winklevoss twins, who founded Gemini in 2014, rowed for the U.S. team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and appeared for Oxford at the Boat Race in 2010.
  • The “Gemini Boat Race” will be among the most high-profile partnerships between a crypto company and U.K. sport.
  • Crypto-friendly investment platform eToro has sponsored an array of Premier League soccer teams since 2018, while Watford F.C. brandished the bitcoin sign on their shirts in 2019-20 owing to their partnership with Sportsbet.io

