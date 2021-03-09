Winklevoss-Owned Gemini Sponsors 2021 Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race

Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss twins, will be sponsoring the 2021 Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge Universities.

The crypto exchange and custodian, has been named Principal Partner for the race taking place on the River Great Ouse at Ely on April 4.

COVID-19 restrictions have forced the event to move away from the River Thames for the first time since 1944.

The 192-year-old event is one of the world’s most famous amateur sporting occasions, with 2021 marking its 166th men’s race and 75th women’s race.

The Winklevoss twins, who founded Gemini in 2014, rowed for the U.S. team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and appeared for Oxford at the Boat Race in 2010.

The “Gemini Boat Race” will be among the most high-profile partnerships between a crypto company and U.K. sport.

Crypto-friendly investment platform eToro has sponsored an array of Premier League soccer teams since 2018, while Watford F.C. brandished the bitcoin sign on their shirts in 2019-20 owing to their partnership with Sportsbet.io

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.