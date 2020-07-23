Winklevoss-Owned Gemini Now Provides Custody for .Crypto Blockchain Domains

Regulated U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has launched a custody service for .crypto web domains from blockchain firm Unstoppable Domains.

In an announcement shared with CoinDesk Thursday, Unstoppable said domain registrars will utilize Geminiâs custody services when purchasing .crypto addresses for their clients through its service.

The blockchain domains are based on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) built on top of the Ethereum network and provide access to the decentralized web.

Sometimes called crypto collectibles, NFTs are digital tokens that can take different attributes.

They are held by users in digital wallets, meaning they require careful custody in much in the same way as cryptocurrencies.

The .crypto domains can also serve as human-readable addresses for accepting a variety of cryptocurrency payments, as well as sending encrypted messages over P2P networks.

Unstoppable, which is backed by venture capital firm Draper Associates, further offers what it says are censorship-resistant websites that canât to be taken down by government authorities or traditional domain providers.

Gemini, founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, holds New York State's BitLicense as a trust company, which means the exchange has provide crypto-related services in the jurisdiction. Itâs also a qualified custodian in the U.S.

