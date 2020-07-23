Cryptocurrencies

Winklevoss-Owned Gemini Now Provides Custody for .Crypto Blockchain Domains

Regulated U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has launched a custody service for .crypto web domains from blockchain firm Unstoppable Domains.

  • In an announcement shared with CoinDesk Thursday, Unstoppable said domain registrars will utilize Geminiâs custody services when purchasing .crypto addresses for their clients through its service.
  • The blockchain domains are based on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) built on top of the Ethereum network and provide access to the decentralized web.
  • Sometimes called crypto collectibles, NFTs are digital tokens that can take different attributes.
  • They are held by users in digital wallets, meaning they require careful custody in much in the same way as cryptocurrencies.
  • The .crypto domains can also serve as human-readable addresses for accepting a variety of cryptocurrency payments, as well as sending encrypted messages over P2P networks.
  • Unstoppable, which is backed by venture capital firm Draper Associates, further offers what it says are censorship-resistant websites that canât to be taken down by government authorities or traditional domain providers.
  • Gemini, founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, holds New York State's BitLicense as a trust company, which means the exchange has provide crypto-related services in the jurisdiction. Itâs also a qualified custodian in the U.S.

