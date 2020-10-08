Cryptocurrencies

Winklevoss-Founded Crypto Exchange Gemini Hires Former Morgan Stanley Exec

Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has tapped a former Morgan Stanley executive for its operations in Asia.

  • Andy Meehan will act as the firmÃ¢ÂÂs chief compliance officer for the Asia Pacific, overseeing strategic compliance and regulatory relationships within the region.
  • Per a Thursday press release, Meehan will be responsible for ensuring GeminiÃ¢ÂÂs alignment with regulatory guidelines, shaping strategy, product and operations.
  • Meehan brings with him years of experience in compliance, having worked at large law firms such as Hong KongÃ¢ÂÂs Kobre & Kim and financial services firm Credit Suisse.
  • At Morgan Stanley, Meehan served as head of legal for the companyÃ¢ÂÂs global financial crimes division, also in the Asia Pacific region.
  • The new chief compliance officer will be based in Singapore and report directly to GeminiÃ¢ÂÂs new Asia director, Jeremy Ng.
  • The most healthy financial markets are ones that are Ã¢ÂÂthoughtfully regulatedÃ¢ÂÂ Ng said. Crypto companies operating in stringent regulatory jurisdictions Ã¢ÂÂwill have the greatest opportunity.Ã¢ÂÂ
  • The exchange Ã¢ÂÂ founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss Ã¢ÂÂ has already applied with the Monetary Authority of Singapore for a financial license under the countryÃ¢ÂÂs Payment Services Act.
  • Gemini is also an approved trust company in New York state, and recently launched in the U.K. after being awarded an Electronic Money Institution license.

See also: Gemini Plots Singapore Expansion With Appointment of New Asia Director

