Winklevoss-Founded Crypto Exchange Gemini Hires Former Morgan Stanley Exec
U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has tapped a former Morgan Stanley executive for its operations in Asia.
- Andy Meehan will act as the firmÃ¢ÂÂs chief compliance officer for the Asia Pacific, overseeing strategic compliance and regulatory relationships within the region.
- Per a Thursday press release, Meehan will be responsible for ensuring GeminiÃ¢ÂÂs alignment with regulatory guidelines, shaping strategy, product and operations.
- Meehan brings with him years of experience in compliance, having worked at large law firms such as Hong KongÃ¢ÂÂs Kobre & Kim and financial services firm Credit Suisse.
- At Morgan Stanley, Meehan served as head of legal for the companyÃ¢ÂÂs global financial crimes division, also in the Asia Pacific region.
- The new chief compliance officer will be based in Singapore and report directly to GeminiÃ¢ÂÂs new Asia director, Jeremy Ng.
- The most healthy financial markets are ones that are Ã¢ÂÂthoughtfully regulatedÃ¢ÂÂ Ng said. Crypto companies operating in stringent regulatory jurisdictions Ã¢ÂÂwill have the greatest opportunity.Ã¢ÂÂ
- The exchange Ã¢ÂÂ founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss Ã¢ÂÂ has already applied with the Monetary Authority of Singapore for a financial license under the countryÃ¢ÂÂs Payment Services Act.
- Gemini is also an approved trust company in New York state, and recently launched in the U.K. after being awarded an Electronic Money Institution license.
