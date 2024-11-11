Winking Studios Plans Dual Listing on London AIM

Winking Studios Limited (SG:WKS) has released an update.

Winking Studios Limited is gearing up for a dual listing on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, having received in-principle approval from Singapore Exchange Regulation for the listing of up to 130 million new shares. This move is set to expand their market presence and potentially attract new investors, signaling a significant milestone in their growth strategy.

