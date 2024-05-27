Winking Studios Holds Smooth EGM in Singapore

Winking Studios Limited (SG:WKS) has released an update.

Winking Studios Limited successfully conducted its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Singapore, with key company executives in attendance, including the CEO, financial officers, and directors. The event, which saw no questions submitted by shareholders ahead of time, opened with a quorum present and proceeded as scheduled.

