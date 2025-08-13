Markets

Winking Studios H1 Adj. Profit Rises

August 13, 2025 — 03:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Winking Studios reported that its first half net profit remained relatively stable at $0.9 million. On an adjusted basis, net profit was $1.4 million compared to $1.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million compared to $2.1 million, previous year.

First half revenue from contracts with customers was $19.38 million compared to $15.22 million, previous year. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, revenue would have increased by 27.1% year-on-year on a constant currency basis.

