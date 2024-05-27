News & Insights

Stocks

Winking Studios Concludes Optimistic AGM

May 27, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Winking Studios Limited (SG:WKS) has released an update.

Winking Studios Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting in Singapore, with key executives including the CEO and CFO in attendance. The meeting covered financial highlights of 2023, future corporate strategies, and addressed pre-submitted shareholder questions via an SGXNet publication. No additional shareholder inquiries were presented during the event.

For further insights into SG:WKS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.