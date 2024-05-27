Winking Studios Concludes Optimistic AGM

Winking Studios Limited (SG:WKS) has released an update.

Winking Studios Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting in Singapore, with key executives including the CEO and CFO in attendance. The meeting covered financial highlights of 2023, future corporate strategies, and addressed pre-submitted shareholder questions via an SGXNet publication. No additional shareholder inquiries were presented during the event.

