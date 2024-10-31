Winking Studios Aims for Dual Listing on London’s AIM

Winking Studios Limited (SG:WKS) has released an update.

Winking Studios Limited, a leading game development and art outsourcing company, plans to dual list on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange in November 2024 to expand into Western markets. The Singapore-based company is renowned for collaborating with top gaming giants like Ubisoft and EA on popular titles such as FIFA and Call of Duty. This move aims to leverage their proven capabilities and partnerships with major platforms like Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo.

For further insights into SG:WKS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.