Wingtech Technology Co. (SHSE:600745) Price Target Increased by 12.17% to 60.18

The average one-year price target for Wingtech Technology Co. (SHSE:600745) has been revised to CN¥60.18 / share. This is an increase of 12.17% from the prior estimate of CN¥53.65 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥39.39 to a high of CN¥99.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.73% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥45.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wingtech Technology Co.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 600745 is 0.04%, an increase of 189.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.78% to 6,396K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,160K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,149K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,087K shares , representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600745 by 4.88% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 727K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600745 by 7.85% over the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 357K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

China Fund holds 300K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.