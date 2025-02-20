Wingstop's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wingstop.

Looking at options history for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 11% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $164,302 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $399,890.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $240.0 and $400.0 for Wingstop, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Wingstop's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Wingstop's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $240.0 to $400.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Wingstop 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WING CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $62.0 $58.5 $60.85 $250.00 $152.1K 7 26 WING CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $27.4 $25.8 $26.5 $240.00 $145.7K 17 6 WING PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $27.9 $25.4 $25.4 $270.00 $63.5K 209 11 WING CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.8 $18.3 $19.5 $310.00 $48.7K 116 0 WING PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.2 $10.3 $10.5 $250.00 $40.9K 328 188

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, Wingstop is a restaurant operator specializing in indulgent bone-in and boneless chicken wings, chicken tenders, fries, and, recently, chicken sandwiches. The firm's footprint has grown quickly since its inception, reaching north of 2,200 global stores at the end of 2023, rendering Wingstop the 31st-largest restaurant brand in the US by system sales, according to Euromonitor data. With a 98% franchised model, Wingstop generates the lion share of its revenue from franchise royalties and advertising fees, with the remainder derived from a small footprint of company-owned stores.

Where Is Wingstop Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,021,351, the price of WING is down -6.76% at $247.1. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days. Expert Opinions on Wingstop

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $369.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stephens & Co. keeps a Overweight rating on Wingstop with a target price of $400. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Wingstop, targeting a price of $315. * An analyst from TD Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Wingstop, which currently sits at a price target of $305. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Wingstop, which currently sits at a price target of $375. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stephens & Co. lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $450.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Wingstop with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.