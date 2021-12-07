Wingstop's (NASDAQ:WING) investors will be pleased with their massive 503% return over the last five years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. For example, the Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) share price is up a whopping 405% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. The last week saw the share price soften some 1.3%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Wingstop achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 14% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 38% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 164.36.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:WING Earnings Per Share Growth December 7th 2021

Dive deeper into Wingstop's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Wingstop's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Wingstop's TSR for the last 5 years was 503%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Wingstop has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 31% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. However, that falls short of the 43% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Wingstop better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Wingstop is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

