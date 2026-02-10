Wingstop (WING) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Wingstop (WING) closed at $259.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -7.83% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Shares of the restaurant chain witnessed a loss of 1.02% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 3.93%, and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Wingstop in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 18, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.84, showcasing a 4.55% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $176.06 million, reflecting a 8.8% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.92 per share and a revenue of $697.2 million, demonstrating changes of +7.1% and +11.41%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Wingstop. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.9% downward. Wingstop is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Wingstop currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 59.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.54, so one might conclude that Wingstop is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that WING currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.54. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Restaurants industry stood at 2.16 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.