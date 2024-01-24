Wingstop (WING) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Wingstop (WING) closed at $280.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.96% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.36%.

The the stock of restaurant chain has risen by 9.35% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

The upcoming earnings release of Wingstop will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 21, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.57, marking a 5% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $118.98 million, up 13.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Wingstop. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.59% higher. Wingstop is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Wingstop is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 98.3. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.79.

We can also see that WING currently has a PEG ratio of 4.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Restaurants industry stood at 1.83 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

