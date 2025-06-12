Wingstop (WING) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Wingstop (WING) ended the recent trading session at $358.45, demonstrating a -5.92% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

The restaurant chain's stock has climbed by 24.41% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Wingstop in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.87, marking a 6.45% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $173.63 million, up 11.52% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.9 per share and revenue of $730.74 million. These totals would mark changes of +6.56% and +16.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Wingstop. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.09% increase. Right now, Wingstop possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Wingstop is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 97.75. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.8 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that WING currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.33. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, placing it within the bottom 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.