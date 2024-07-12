Wingstop (WING) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Wingstop (WING) ended the recent trading session at $377.93, demonstrating a -1.48% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.55% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had lost 5.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.28%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Wingstop in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 31, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.79, signifying a 38.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $141.72 million, indicating a 32.23% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.42 per share and a revenue of $590.81 million, representing changes of +37.9% and +28.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Wingstop. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.91% increase. Wingstop presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Wingstop's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 112.13. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.8 of its industry.

One should further note that WING currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.88. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 103, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

