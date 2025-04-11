Wingstop (WING) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Wingstop (WING) closed at $237.29, marking a -1.25% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.81% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.56%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had gained 13.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 5.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.14%.

The upcoming earnings release of Wingstop will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 30, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.84, signifying a 14.29% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $170.84 million, up 17.18% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.66 per share and a revenue of $731.29 million, signifying shifts of 0% and +16.85%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wingstop. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower. Wingstop presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Wingstop is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 65.71. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.63.

We can additionally observe that WING currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.84. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 204, this industry ranks in the bottom 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WING in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

