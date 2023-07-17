Wingstop (WING) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wingstop (WING) closed at $193.57, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had gained 3.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.16%.

Wingstop will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Wingstop to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $104.27 million, up 24.45% from the year-ago period.

WING's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $426.83 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.68% and +19.39%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wingstop. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% higher within the past month. Wingstop currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Wingstop currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 90.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.06, so we one might conclude that Wingstop is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that WING currently has a PEG ratio of 4.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

