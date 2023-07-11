Wingstop (WING) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Wingstop (WING) closed the most recent trading day at $189.04, moving -1.6% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 9.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had gained 0.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wingstop as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2023. On that day, Wingstop is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $104.27 million, up 24.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $426.83 million, which would represent changes of +15.68% and +19.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wingstop. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.81% higher. Wingstop is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Wingstop's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 89.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.51, which means Wingstop is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, WING's PEG ratio is currently 4.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

