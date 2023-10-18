Wingstop (WING) Stock Moves -1.09%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Wingstop (WING) standing at $182.49, reflecting a -1.09% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.98%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the restaurant chain had gained 6.2% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Wingstop in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 15.56% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $108.98 million, indicating a 17.6% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.20 per share and revenue of $435.82 million, which would represent changes of +18.92% and +21.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wingstop. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.84% increase. Wingstop currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Wingstop is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 83.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.17, which means Wingstop is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that WING currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.22. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WING in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.