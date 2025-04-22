Wingstop (WING) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Wingstop (WING) standing at $210.24, reflecting a -0.28% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 2.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 2.66%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the restaurant chain had lost 5.3% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Wingstop in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 30, 2025. On that day, Wingstop is projected to report earnings of $0.84 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.29%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $170.66 million, indicating a 17.06% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $730.34 million. These totals would mark changes of -0.27% and +16.7%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wingstop should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.19% downward. Right now, Wingstop possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Wingstop is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 57.73. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.75.

One should further note that WING currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.37. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.05 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

