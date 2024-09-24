Wingstop (WING) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Wingstop (WING) closed at $426.86, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.56%.

Shares of the restaurant chain have appreciated by 5.85% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Wingstop in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.96, signifying a 39.13% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $161.3 million, indicating a 37.74% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.78 per share and revenue of $626.83 million, indicating changes of +52.42% and +36.25%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Wingstop. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.75% increase. Right now, Wingstop possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Wingstop currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 113.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.96, so one might conclude that Wingstop is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that WING currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

